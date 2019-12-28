|
|
Barbara W. Smith 1930—2019
Barbara W. Smith, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, citizen, and attorney, died Saturday, December 14th, at the age of 89. She was born on July 11th, 1930, in Chicago, IL to Harold and Alta Williams. She graduated from the University of Illinois in 1952, and began a career in journalism at the local paper. She joined the Unitarian Church in Urbana where she met William (Bill) Smith at the Unitarian student club. They were married in January of 1956. Twins, Byron and Warren, were born in 1957. A daughter, Vivian, followed in 1961. When the children got older, Barb worked for Dr. Shaheen at RPS 205 and then at the Board of Education Office before beginning law school at Kent School of Law at Illinois Institute of Technology, earning her law degree in 1979. One of the few female attorneys in Rockford at the time, Barb was well respected as a lawyer, mentor, and civic leader. She devoted a great deal of energy to the League of Woman Voters and to her religious home, The Unitarian Universalist Church. She and Bill loved classical music and were season ticket holders to the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. In retirement they traveled to South and Central America, Europe and Asia. Barb enjoyed great food and loved trying out new recipes. Most of her family members have at least one of her crocheted pieces. They were happily married for sixty years before his death in 2016. She is preceded in death by her husband William and son Byron R. Smith. She is survived by her son Warren Reif (Carla), Ashville, NC, daughter Vivian Smith, Madison, WI, grandsons Justin (Becky) Reif, Bothel, WA, Taylor Reif, New York City, NY, Matthew Smith-Molinare, Shoreview, MN, and great-grandson, Maverick Reif, Bothel, WA, sister-in-law Patricia Wallin, Rockford, IL, brother-in-law James Smith, Montgomery, AL, and several nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends. A memorial service will be held January 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner St., Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020