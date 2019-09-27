|
Baron H. Bakkum 1939—2019
Baron Harvey Bakkum, 79, of Waukegan died September 2, 2019, at James Lovell Veterans Hospital, North Chicago, IL. He was born October 28, 1939, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the son of Harvey and Zelma Bakkum of Rockford. Joining the Navy as a young man and attaining "rate" of Chief, the next 20 years took his family from Long Beach to Maine to Panama and back to the States where he taught at Great Lakes Naval Base. When he retired from the Navy, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service and enjoyed biking and hiking. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary; children, Robin (DaWayne) Penberthy of Bluffton, SC, Cory Allan Bakkum of Waukegan, IL, and Dean Robert (Karen) Bakkum of LasVegas; grandchildren, Shay, Jennifer, Amber, Paige, Hannah, Kyle and Sean; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Ed) Wood of Roscoe, IL, Karen (Rodger) Hartwig of Gastonia, NC, and Marilyn (Chris) Stokeld of Santa Rosa, CA, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Navy Memorial Ceremony will be held in January. Memorial donations may be made to the Waukegan Fire Department Paramedics at https://www.waukeganil.gov/818/Vital-Link.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019