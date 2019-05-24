|
Barry J. Fisher 1942—2019
Barry J. Fisher, 76, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born December 6, 1942, in Rockford, the son of Norman D. and Francis (Johnson) Fisher. Barry was an Industrial Arts and Math teacher for RPS 205 for over 35 years, retiring from Eisenhower Middle School in 1997. Barry married Monty Wilson on August 23, 1969; they would be celebrating 50 years together this August. Barry was an avid drag racer and started racing motorcycles at Byron Dragway in 1972. Barry enjoyed mentoring many youth in both education and drag racing with the junior dragster program, especially mentoring Brett for many years. Barry loved the outdoors. He was involved in bird banding and launches at Severson Dells.
Barry is survived by his wife, Monty; sister, Robin Fisher; brother, Norman (Lois) Fisher and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019