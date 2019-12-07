|
Barry Lee Webster 1941—2019
Barry Lee Webster, 78, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born August 12, 1941 in Rockford, IL. Son of Walter and Ethel (Ahlseen) Webster. Veteran of the United States Marines. United in marriage to JoAnn Padgett on June 30, 1979 in Rockford. Employed by Chrysler Corporation having retired after 30 year in 1998. Member of Windsor Baptist Church. Found enjoyment in hunting, camping at various locations in Wisconsin, 4 wheeling, listening to music and dancing. Was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Survived by his loving wife of 40 years, JoAnn; step-children, Elizabeth (Robert) Mortimore, Larry Padgett, Brenda (James) Woodard, Debra Foxhoven, Laura (Thomas) Ramsey, Rebecca (John) McElmeel; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; nephew, Kevin (Jennifer) Dobson; nieces, Kimberly Heardman, Kellie (Roger) Sly, Kara (Mike) Freet. Predeceased by his parents; sister, Janet Dobson. Special thanks to the staff at RiverBluff Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 12 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday December 11 at the funeral home. Burial following services in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019