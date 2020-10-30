1/1
Barton C. Stenberg
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barton C. Stenberg 1943—2020
Barton C. Stenberg, 77, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born August 27, 1943, in Rockford, the son of Kenneth W. and Jane (Maclaren) Stenberg. Bart attended Wight, Jackson, Lincoln and graduated from East High School in 1961. He graduated with his Bachelor's and Master's degree from Northern Illinois University. Bart married Ella Lee Kennedy on October 25, 1974 at Trinity Lutheran Church. He attended Trinity Lutheran and First Evangelical Free Church. Bart taught for over 30 years for the Rockford Public Schools. He was a History Teacher at Lincoln Junior High and East High School. He coached basketball, track and cross country. Bart loved history and was a member of the Civil War Roundtable and President of the Archaeological Institute of America- Rockford Society. He was a world traveler, having traveled to Europe 27 times and passed on the love of learning and traveling to his family, friends, and students. His children are left to cherish the memories of their adventures together. Bart adored his grandchildren and was happiest when he was surrounded by them. Survived by his wife, Ella; children, Craig, Stacey and Chad (Rachel) Stenberg; grandchildren, Tyler, Lali, Mia, Gigi, Charlie, Landyn, Olivia, Addie, and Brooklyn; brother, Bill Stenberg of Bandon, OR; special cousin, Grant (Terrie) Colehour; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by his parents; uncle, Harwood (Mae) Colehour; and cousin, Charles Colehour.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford and from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A private family service will be held. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. The family ask that no flowers be sent due to health concerns. Memorials may be made to Archaeological Institute of America – Rockford Society, c/o Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, IL 61104 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home - Rockford Fred C. Olson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved