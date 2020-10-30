Barton C. Stenberg 1943—2020
Barton C. Stenberg, 77, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born August 27, 1943, in Rockford, the son of Kenneth W. and Jane (Maclaren) Stenberg. Bart attended Wight, Jackson, Lincoln and graduated from East High School in 1961. He graduated with his Bachelor's and Master's degree from Northern Illinois University. Bart married Ella Lee Kennedy on October 25, 1974 at Trinity Lutheran Church. He attended Trinity Lutheran and First Evangelical Free Church. Bart taught for over 30 years for the Rockford Public Schools. He was a History Teacher at Lincoln Junior High and East High School. He coached basketball, track and cross country. Bart loved history and was a member of the Civil War Roundtable and President of the Archaeological Institute of America- Rockford Society. He was a world traveler, having traveled to Europe 27 times and passed on the love of learning and traveling to his family, friends, and students. His children are left to cherish the memories of their adventures together. Bart adored his grandchildren and was happiest when he was surrounded by them. Survived by his wife, Ella; children, Craig, Stacey and Chad (Rachel) Stenberg; grandchildren, Tyler, Lali, Mia, Gigi, Charlie, Landyn, Olivia, Addie, and Brooklyn; brother, Bill Stenberg of Bandon, OR; special cousin, Grant (Terrie) Colehour; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by his parents; uncle, Harwood (Mae) Colehour; and cousin, Charles Colehour.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford and from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A private family service will be held. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. The family ask that no flowers be sent due to health concerns. Memorials may be made to Archaeological Institute of America – Rockford Society, c/o Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, IL 61104 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
