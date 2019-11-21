Home

POWERED BY

Services
Temple Baptist Church
3215 E State St
Rockford, IL 61108
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
3215 East State Street
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Otdoerfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Otdoerfer


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Otdoerfer Obituary
Beatrice Georgiana Ingrid Johnson Hankins Otdoerfer (95) went peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born February 15, 1924 in Superior, Wisconsin to Enoch and Myrtle (Carlson) Johnson of Lake Nebagamon, WI. Married to Charles M. Hankins from July 19, 1942 until his passing on July 31, 1967 and Roger Otdoerfer from Jan. 13, 1973 until his death on Dec. 15, 2001.
She is survived by her children: Karen (Steve) Kemmer of Canadian, OK, Trudy Lewis and Jennifer (David) Retzlaff of Rockford, IL, son-in-law Allan DeLine of Gordon, WI, daughter-in-law Peggy Burke of Hanover Park, IL; 37 grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughters Susan Hankins, Linda DeLine, son Charles A. Hankins, son-in-law Bruce Lewis, grandson Zach Vittetow, and her siblings.
Services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Temple Baptist Church, 3215 East State Street, Rockford, Illinois. Burial will be in Gordon, Wisconsin at a later date.
Special thanks to the staff at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center and Northern Hospice for their wonderful care. Memorials can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or .
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -