Beatrice Georgiana Ingrid Johnson Hankins Otdoerfer (95) went peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born February 15, 1924 in Superior, Wisconsin to Enoch and Myrtle (Carlson) Johnson of Lake Nebagamon, WI. Married to Charles M. Hankins from July 19, 1942 until his passing on July 31, 1967 and Roger Otdoerfer from Jan. 13, 1973 until his death on Dec. 15, 2001.
She is survived by her children: Karen (Steve) Kemmer of Canadian, OK, Trudy Lewis and Jennifer (David) Retzlaff of Rockford, IL, son-in-law Allan DeLine of Gordon, WI, daughter-in-law Peggy Burke of Hanover Park, IL; 37 grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughters Susan Hankins, Linda DeLine, son Charles A. Hankins, son-in-law Bruce Lewis, grandson Zach Vittetow, and her siblings.
Services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Temple Baptist Church, 3215 East State Street, Rockford, Illinois. Burial will be in Gordon, Wisconsin at a later date.
Special thanks to the staff at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center and Northern Hospice for their wonderful care. Memorials can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or .
