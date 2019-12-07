|
|
Belva Fentiman 1927—2019
Belva B. Fentiman, 92, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born on January 4, 1927 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to James L. and Velma (McDaniels) Hicks.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dave Currie officiating with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019