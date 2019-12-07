Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Belva Fentiman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belva Fentiman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belva Fentiman Obituary
Belva Fentiman 1927—2019
Belva B. Fentiman, 92, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born on January 4, 1927 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to James L. and Velma (McDaniels) Hicks.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dave Currie officiating with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -