Bengt L. Kuller 1934—2020
Bengt L. Kuller, 85, of Rockford, drew his last breath on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He is now off sailing towards the next port. Bengt lived a life full of action and adventure. While last chapter was a little long, overall it was a great life which created fond memories for all who knew him. Born June 27, 1934, in Malmo, Sweden, the son of Lennart and Asta (Sandin) Kuller. Bengt moved from Sweden as a young man and eventually became a successful entrepreneur and leader in the printing equipment industry. Bengt was a graduate of Stockholm Business School in Stockholm, Sweden. Shortly after moving to America, Bengt founded Enkel Corporation and subsequently Vexel Corporation before retiring in 2005. Fortunate enough to retire early, Bengt was able to pursue his many passions ranging from fishing to motorcycling. He was an avid and graceful skier, and spent many winters tearing up the slopes of Beaver Creek mountain. He also enjoyed the quiet beauty of sailing crossing the Atlantic Ocean twice on his own boat with a crew made up of his close friends. Bengt raced his sailboats from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic and Baltic Oceans and with crews made up of his friends, sometimes did pretty well. He also enjoyed aviation and flew several of his own planes after achieving advanced instrument ratings. He had an appreciation for antique planes, and at one point fully restored a P51 Mustang that arrived at his hanger on a flat-bed truck in crates. He was well traveled and spoke several languages. In his later years, he became an avid golfer. He enjoyed art, good food, and good wine. Along the way, he had a couple of good kids and also became a grandfather in his 60's. His son Robert joined him on many adventures, and they spent a lot of time racing and cruising together. He was the oldest of four kids and will now be joining his brother and sister for a laugh, a cry, and a drink Aquavit at the big smorgasbord in the great beyond. He valued his friends and family, especially enjoying lively debates at the dinner table. He will be missed by those who loved him and will continue to live in their hearts. Skål. He married his wife Mary Beth (Thalacker) Reeves on December 27, 1983, in Janesville, WI. They enjoyed traveling together and visited many countries with a special around the world trip for their 25th anniversary. They were both contributors to the Rockford Art museum where there is today a Kuller Gallery. Bengt was a member of the Rockford Country Club, University Club, and Royal Swedish Yacht Club.
Survived by his wife, Mary; son, Robert (Carina) Kuller of Stockholm, Sweden; daughter, Suzanne (Jeffery) Kuller-Wagner of Rockford; step-children, Brad (Sumi) Reeves, Debra (Dennis) Herb, and Suzanne (David) Sheehan; grandchildren, Harrison & Tyra Kuller, Amelia Wagner, Haley & Ryan Monica, Anastasia Burak, and Brandon Reeves; brother, Chris Kuller of Canada. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Bosse Kuller; sister, Kaysa Friedman of Canada; and his former wife, Gunnel Beckman Kuller.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Willows Good Samaritan Fund, 4141 N Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103 or Rockford Art Museum, 711 N Main St., Rockford, IL 61103. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.