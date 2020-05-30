Benjamin Bliss 1942—2020
Benjamin L. Bliss, 78, of Cherry Valley IL passed away on May 26, 2020. He was a confident and caring man who knew his own mind and was always sure of himself. Benjamin was born on January 12, 1942 to Maynard and Lovenia Bliss. He was known for being patriotic, and a proud lifelong Democrat. He served the Winnebago county community for over 35 years as the owner of Classic Auto Repair, working on and restoring vintage cars. Benjamin was a member of the local chapter of the NASH Car Club of America. He spent over 50 years in a loving marriage with his wife, Reba "Joyce" Bliss, who predeceased him in 2016.
He is survived by his children: Angela Bliss, Theresa (Robert) Cochran, and Jeffery (Lori) Bliss, his grandchildren, Christopher Wiedenhoeft, and Casey Wiedenhoeft, siblings, Wayne (Diane) Bliss, and Lois Olson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, wife, and brother in law Clay Olson.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. A limited walk through visitation is scheduled for Friday June 5, at 1pm ending promptly at 2:30.
Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, in memory of Benjamin.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.