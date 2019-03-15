|
|
Benjamin J. Hales 1928—2019
Benjamin John Hales, 90, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1928 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the first son of Benjamin L. and Geneva A. (McCue) Hales. Benjamin considered Hancock, WI his home town and went to college for conservation at UW Stevens Point. He married the love of his life, LaVerne Marie Gustin on October 22, 1949. Benjamin was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in El Paso, TX and Germany. He was a Graduate Assistant of Dale Carnegie for many years. He enjoyed working and managed several A&P grocery stores. He was the sales manager for Service Soft before he started his own buisness, Soap Center Inc. in the spring of 1963. His son Ben Jr. joined him in 1983, and his daughter, Heidi, started full time in 1992. They still run it today. Ben and LaVerne belonged to the Top of the Town Dance Club of Rockford for over 30 years and were president couple for several of those years. Benjamin loved to travel. Japan, Denmark and a few cruises were the highlights. His pride was the 40 acres he purchased in central Wisconsin in 1971. There, with his family he spent almost every weekend. Ben spent the last 13 years at PA Peterson. His sense of humor and personality never wavered. As his health declined, his love for his wife only grew stronger, always knowing he would be going back to Hancock, "next week".
He will be dearly missed by his wife, LaVerne; daughter, Heidi (Dennis Bird) Hales-Bird; son, Ben (Glennys Sunday) Hales Jr.; brother, Lynn Hales; Japanese daughter, Akemi (Jeff) Matsuoka; special friend, Susie Monahan; grandchildren, Courtney Bird, Allison and Danny Sunday, Wendy Mitchel and Jill Shelby families; many nieces and nephews.
His family is thankful for all the staff at PA Peterson over the years for taking care of him and can't say enough about Hospice Care of America for getting them through this difficult time. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019