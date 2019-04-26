|
Benjamin J. Monroe 1950—2019
Benjamin James Monroe, 69, of Rockton, died April 22, 2019 in his home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born January 12, 1950 in Rockford; son of Edward and Lucy (Hellman) Monroe. Graduated from East High School in 1968. Married Pamela Ann Yeager on October 14, 1972. He worked as a maintenance engineer for Rockford Memorial Hospital for many years. He enjoyed traveling, with Door County being his favorite destination.
Survivors include his wife Pam; brothers William (Kathy) Monroe, Timothy (Marilyn) Monroe; sister-in-law Susan Monroe; sisters Bonnie (Tom) Mack, and Rebecca Monroe; nephews Daniel (Megan) Chadwick, Spencer and Zachary Monroe; and niece Sowmya Monroe; special friends Ken and Linda Konetski, Donna Dobratz, and Pamela deRoy. Predeceased by his mom Lucy Monroe, and brother Scott Monroe.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their TLC of Ben. Donations may be made to Carpenter's Place, 1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, IL 61104 or Goldie Floberg Center, 58 W. Rockton Road, Rockton, IL 61072. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 North Alpine Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019