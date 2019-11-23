|
Benjamin W. Sherven 1917—2019
Benjamin W. Sherven, 102, of Loves Park, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Ben was born on November 3, 1917, the only child of Henry and Selma (Vitense) Sherven, in Madison, Wisconsin. Ben married Dorothy (Prehn) on October 12, 1940 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Madison, Wisconsin. Ben was a WWII Veteran, PFC. Ben and Dorothy made their home in Loves Park in 1950 when Ben was transferred. Ben and Dorothy raised two daughters and enjoyed taking many family vacations together. Ben retired in 1982 from Northern Propane. In retirement, Ben and Dorothy enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe. Throughout his life, Ben enjoyed tinkering with radios, maintaining "the cottage" in Rib Lake, Wisconsin, volunteering at Grace Lutheran Church where he and Dorothy were lifetime members, and admiring his still-like-new 1969 Volkswagen Bus. Ben was an exceptionally talented woodworker and built many lovely pieces of furniture for his family, most notably grandfather clocks and cabinets. Ben was a special grandfather – his grandkids knew he could fix anything except a broken heart.
Ben is survived by his daughters, Gail Koski and Sue (Timothy) Bauscher; his grandchildren, Lisa (Dawn) Koski, John (Christy) Koski, Kelly (William) Duncan, Michelle (Archie) Morey, Brian Kluck, Robert McKenna, Timothy (Holly) Bauscher, Kathleen (Gordon) Johnson, and Daniel (Paola) Koski; 21 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren. Ben was predeceased by his wife Dorothy, who passed away in 1999, son-in-law David Koski, granddaughter, Rhonda Kluck, and a great grandson, Mitchell Peterson.
Funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday November 26 at Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand Ave., Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or to the Wesley Willows Endowment Fund.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019