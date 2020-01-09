Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Bennie Rice
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Bennie Rice


1927 - 2019
Bennie Rice Obituary
Bennie Rice 1927—2019
Bennie J. "Big Ben" Rice of Rockford departed this earthly life December 31, 2019. He was born July 4, 1927 in Detroit, MI the son of John Rice and Elizabeth Brown. Bennie lived in Rockford since early 1960"s coming from Philadelphia. He was employed as an inspector by Chrysler Corporation 47 years bore retiring. Bennie was employed a few years by Winnebago County Sheriffs Department in the early 60's. He graduated from Detroit Public Schools.
Bennie leaves to cherish many memories, daughter, Veronica McIntoush; son, Maurice Rice; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers, Al Cain; and former wife, Gladys Rice; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, daughter, Evette Rice; grandson, Derek Rice.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 11, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
