Benny K. Burrus


1945 - 2020
Benny Burrus , 74, died Thursday March 26,2020 at home. He leaves his wife of 54 years Barbara(Fowler) Burrus: his daughter Linda (Jeff) Wooldridge: his son Jeff(Jenn) Burrus: and four grandchildren Shawnna, Justin,and Max Burrus and Jed Wooldridge: His sister Linda Maggio: Nieces Becky Maggio:Natalie Maggio and great niece Bella. His sister-in -law Mary Bauer and many great nieces and nephews.
Born in Little Rock AR to Tom and Lucille(Harris) Burrus. He lived in Rockford most of his adult life.
Benny served his country in the United States Navy.
Benny was active in his church serving as a Deacon in the General Baptist denomination for over 30 years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020
