Benny R. Dickison 1936—2020
Benny R. Dickison, 83, of Rockford passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born November 12, 1936, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, the son of Benjamin and Lorean (Cook) Dickison. Benny received a diploma from Walnut Ridge High School. He joined the Air Force, served four years as a radio operator. Benny was very proud of and enjoyed the Air Force years. As part of the air crew he traveled throughout Western Europe, the Middle East and Northern Africa. Upon discharge from the Air Force, Benny was seeking a career that would support a family, so he joined the Rockford Police Department. He knew this career would allow him to marry the love of his life, Wilma O'Donnell; they married in 1960. Three daughters were born of this marriage, Gwendoyln, Janice and Karen. Benny attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, studying Police Administration to further advance his career. He worked 27 years and rose quickly through the ranks at the Rockford Police Department to become Captain and second in command of the department for the last 13 years before retirement. Upon ending his career, Benny chose to find a job where he saw happy people on a daily basis. He delivered flowers for Pepper Creek Greenhouse and Gifts. Benny and Wilma moved to Yuma, Arizona, for 15 years and then returned to Rockford a little over a year ago. While in Yuma, they were members of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Upon returning to Rockford, they settled in and lived at Peterson Meadows Independent Living. As health permitted, they attended Christ of the Rock Lutheran Church. Benny enjoyed many things in life including visiting with family all over the country. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes for years and was a part of the Rock Valley Flying Club in Rockford. Just ask the grandkids about Benny's greatest talent, Grandpa could fix anything. Survivors include his wife, Wilma; daughters, Gwendolyn (Adan) Rodriguez, Janice (Harold) Southard and Karen (Jerry) Pender; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Emmo Jean Foster and Jaunita (Gordon) Thompson. Predeceased by his brother-in-law. Art Foster. The family would like to thank Angie from Heartland Hospice for her care and compassion.
Private family service and burial in Argyle Scottish Cemetery with military and police honors. Public visitation with social distancing and face masks required will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Benny's name to the Rockford Police Department Chaplains Division, 559 South New Towne Drive, Rockford, IL 61108. Visit delehantyfh.com
