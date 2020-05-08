|
Bernard A. Hurless 1926—2020
Bernard A. Hurless, 94, of Rockford, IL passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 from Covid19. He was born February 9, 1926 in Freeport, IL the son of Percy and Ellen (Reed) Hurless. He grew up in Orangeville, IL. Bernard enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his children, Terry (Dixie) Hurless, Jeffrey Hurless, Debra (Al) Eppenbaugh, Craig (Rhonda) Hurless; 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren; sister, JoAnn (Gene) Lehman. Predeceased by his parents; wife of 49 years, Norma; Second wife, Bonnie Bonetti; brother, Armin Hurless; and daughter-in-law, Maura Hurless. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020