Bernard C. Dwyer 1929—2019
Bernard C. Dwyer, 90, of Rockford, passed away on August 15, 2019. Born February 25, 1929 in Marseilles, IL, the son of Bernard and Virginia (Swartz) Dwyer, Sr. Graduate of Marseilles High School, Class of 1945. Veteran of the U.S. Navy and U. S. Army. While in the Army he met his future wife, Elisabeth Steger and they got married on January 16, 1951 in Nurnberg, Germany. She predeceased him on August 18, 2003. He worked at Ingersoll Milling Machine Company for over 25 years before retiring in 1991. Bernard was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he was part of the Monday Morning Bible Study Group. Survived by his children, James (Pamela) Dwyer, Margaret (Rodney) Hafferty, Carmen (Bruce) Lameyer, Barbara Dwyer; grandchildren, David, Angela, Natasha, Andrew, and Hailie; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; half-brother and half-sisters; son-in-law, Larry Kriska. Also predeceased by his parents; daughter, Ingrid Kriska; and half-brother and sister.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Pastor Frank Ciprys officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in the chapel. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to establish at a later date. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
