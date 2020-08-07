1/1
Bernard F. Bahling
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Bernard F. Bahling, 90, of Olive Branch, MS passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born May 22, 1930 in Belvidere, IL - the son of the late Frank and Anna (Bann) Bahling. He graduated from Belvidere High School and then served our country in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Carlson, on December 31, 1951 in Wonder Lake, IL. He is loved and will be missed by his wife Dorothy, daughters Valerie Bahling and Carolyn (Dennis) Spencer, granddaughters Sara and Emily Spencer and brother Robert (Glenda) Bahling. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Eileen Carlson, and beloved pets Prince, Cody, and Alex. There will be a graveside service on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Belvidere Cemetery in Belvidere, IL. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.belviderefh.com.





Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Belvidere Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
