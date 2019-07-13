|
Bernard J. Bodoh 1945—2019
Bernard J. Bodoh, (age 73) of Rockford, IL died Friday, July 5th, 2019. Bernie was born in 1945 in Fort Scott, KS, the son of Lloyd J. and Dorothy A. Bodoh. He was a 1963 graduate of East High School in Rockford. He then attended Layton School of Art and Photography in Milwaukee graduating in 1965. Bernie was self-employed at Graphic Arts Photography of Rockford for 32 years. During this time he was involved in many community organizations including Janet Wattles Mental Health Center, Rockford Memorial Hospital ATEP Unit and Swedish American Hospital working with Cancer Education. Bernie had many passions in life including archery, boating, snowmobiling, traveling and wood working. Survivors include his wife Bridget A. Bodoh of Rockford, IL; sons Brentt J. Bodoh of Scottsboro, AL; Barten J. Bodoh of Rockford, IL; Stepson Jason (Susan) Broderick of Genoa, IL; Stepdaughter Jill (Herb) Klein of Peru, IL; Mother, Dorothy A. Bodoh of Greencastle, IN; Sister, Jan Carroll of Greencastle IN; Grandchildren Brielle, Teagen and Pfeiffer Bodoh; Colin, Ethan and Connor Broderick; Matthew and Lauren Klein. He was pre-deceased by his father Lloyd J. Bodoh. There will be a private family graveside ceremony at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a future date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 13 to July 21, 2019