Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roscoe United Methodist Church
10816 Main Street
Roscoe, IL
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Roscoe United Methodist Church
10816 Main Street
Roscoe, IL
Bernard LaVerne Hunter


Bernard LaVerne Hunter Obituary
Bernard LaVerne Hunter 1930—2019
Bernard LaVerne Hunter, 88, of Roscoe passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main Street, Roscoe with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019
