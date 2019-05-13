|
|
Bernard LaVerne Hunter 1930—2019
Bernard LaVerne Hunter, 88, of Roscoe passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main Street, Roscoe with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019