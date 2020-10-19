1/1
Bernardo Eterno
Bernardo Eterno 1946—2020
Bernardo A. Eterno, 73, of Rockford passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born December 26, 1946, in Campania, Italy, the son of Angelo and Vincenza "Nona" (Cicirello) Eterno. Employed by Amerock Corporation and Ello Furniture. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his children, Angelo (Ginger) Eterno, Dominic (Shiela) Eterno, Mary (Joe) Capriola, and Joseph (Jody) Eterno; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Scuderi; numerous nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Bella; close friend, Bill; and longtime companion, Nona. Predeceased by his parents; 7 brothers and sisters; and nephew, Angelo.
Walk through visitation from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves, Park. Masks and social distancing required. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 a.m. in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park. Burial in Argyle Scottish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For full obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
