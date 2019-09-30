Home

Bernice A. "Bernie" Hagemann


1939 - 2019
Bernice A. "Bernie" Hagemann Obituary
Bernice A. "Bernie" Hagemann 1939—2019
STILLMAN VALLEY - Bernice A. "Bernie" Hagemann, 80, of Stillman Valley died suddenly Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Swedish-American Hospital, Rockford. Born April 12, 1939 in Rochelle, the daughter of Marvin and Verdell (Gittleson) Burkhart and attended Steward Schools. Married to Tom W. "Hages" Hagemann November 12, 1955 in Steward; he died October 26, 2006. Bernie was employed many years at Rochelle Printing. She also helped her husband in farming, which continued along with raising Belgian draft horses, after their moving to "The Hill" in Stillman Valley in 1964. Bernie also worked the past 32 years in maintenance at the Byron Post Office. She was a member of the Belgian Draft Horse Association since 1969 and enjoyed horse shows, in which she had earlier competed, and horse sales. She also enjoyed activities with the Byron Seniors, travel and garage sales. Survived by her daughter, Cindy Timm of Stillman Valley; sons: Curt (Kris) Hagemann, Bill (Judy) Hagemann and Buck (Jenny) Hagemann, all of Stillman Valley; grandchildren: Megan (Ryan) Behn, Morgan (Matt) McCartney, Mikah (Zach) Diehl, Bryant (Stephanie) Hagemann, Bryce Hagemann, Katie, Mandy and Butch Timm, Brittany (Dan) Dwyer and Travis Hagemann; 8 great grandchildren; and brother, George (Karen) Burkhart of Steward. Also predeceased by her parents; infant daughter, Susan Lynn; and son-in-law, Rob Timm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Wednesday October 2 in Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Stillman Valley with Pastor Randy Snider of Cornerstone Family Church, Byron officiating. Burial in Mouth of Stillman Cemetery. Visitation 4:00 - 7:00pm Tuesday in the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
