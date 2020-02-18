|
|
Bernice E. Anderson 1923—2020
Bernice E. Anderson, 96, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at SwedishAmerican Hospital. She was born October 13, 1923, in Rockford, the daughter of Karl D. and Nanna K. (Johnson) Enstrom. Bernice married Carl Anderson on September 18, 1965 in Rockford. He predeceased her in 2000. She was a member of the 1st graduating class of East High School, 1941, and retired from Tabor Lutheran Church after more than 20 years as secretary. Bernice was a life-long and active member of Salem Lutheran Church and loved her church family dearly. She proudly served as the director of Carolers Children Choir for 18 years; and as a member of Mary's Circle until her death. Bernice was a former member of the Rockford Lutheran Choral Union. Survived by her son, Bruce (Debbie) Anderson; son-in-law, Mike Milgrim; and grandsons, Mark and Derek (Lori) Anderson and Danny Milgrim; great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Christopher, Sofia and Maddy Anderson; and cousins in Sweden. Also predeceased by her parents; daughter, Patricia Milgrim; and two sisters, Eleanor and Margaret Enstrom. A heartfelt thank you to Rod & Judy, Hela, and Annette & Jim for their faithful and caring friendships.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church, 1629 S. 6th St., Rockford with Rev. William Dahlberg officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020