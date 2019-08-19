Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
Bernice Ridulph


1933 - 2019
Bernice Ridulph Obituary
Bernice Ridulph 1933—2019
Bernice Ridulph, 85, of Rockford, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 23, 1933 to Mary and Ray Stanford. Originally from Tonica, IL, she and her family moved to Dekalb where she would later meet her husband Joe. At age 20, she began raising her family which became the focal point of her life. She loved vacationing and going on adventures with her kids and grandkids in their family van. She was always very involved in her family's activities and never missed an event. She also had a great love for all of the pets she had during her lifetime.
She will be sorely missed by her daughters, Cindy and Cher (Curt); and her two grandchildren, Zach (Liz) and Hayley. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe; and her sister, Joyce.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions can be made to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
