|
|
Bernie "Joe" Hoffman 1925—2019
Bernie "Joe" Hoffman, 93, of Rockford passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born Saturday, October 10, 1925, in Hoxie, AR, the son of Edgar and Nellie (Power) Hoffman. Married Chris McGough November 21, 1949, in Wilson AR. Retired from Woodward Governor. Member of First Free Rockford. Joe enjoyed golfing and gardening, especially his roses and dahlias. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Survivors include his wife, Chris; children, Doug (Catherine), Brad and Patty; grandchildren, Ryan, Kate and Sarah Hoffman, Amber (Mo) Ritter and Kristin Parlee; sister Sarah Anita Schurman. Special thanks to the staff at Fairhaven, especially the 2nd Floor Health Center for their love and care. Predeceased by his parents and 6 siblings.
Service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 in First Free Rockford with visitation from 9:30 to time of service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019