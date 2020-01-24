|
Bernita Elaine Glasser 1929—2020
Bernita Elaine Glasser, 90, Rockford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at SwedishAmerican Hospital. She was born May 15, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of Orville and Bessie (Grotts) Rowe. Bernita grew up in Warsaw, Nebraska and attended college at Wayne State University pursuing a degree in teaching. She married Lloyd Anthony Glasser and at the time of their first child's birth, they lived in Germany while Lloyd served two tours of duty with the Army and finally settled down in Colorado Springs. Upon retirement, Bernita and Lloyd moved to Turkey Rock, CO, then to Grand Junction and finally settled in Battlement Mesa, CO. Most recently, Bernita lived at Siena on Brendenwood after Lloyd passed away on February 7, 2006. She was a small and slight woman, but all who knew Bernita described her as feisty. She was an independent person and was loved by her family and friends. Bernita was dedicated to her faith and attended religious services on a daily basis.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Suki), Larry (Nancy), Janet (Michael), Rebecca (Steve) and Barbara; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great–grandchildren. Her family would like to thank Teresa Field, all of her close friends, and the staffs at Presence St. Anne Center, SwedishAmerican Hospital and Siena on Brendenwood for their support in the last days and weeks of Bernita's life. Bernita will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life service will be held in her memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Vincent dePaul @Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd. Rockford, 61107. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
