Bernita L. Blozis 1947—2019
Bernita L. Blozis, 72, of Rockford passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Rockford, on March 31, 1947, the daughter of Harold and Inga (Leander) Johnson. Bernita was a graduate of East High School. Bernita married Terrance "Terry" Blozis on January 29, 1966. Bernita was very creative and passionate about her porcelain doll making business, It's A Small World. She was a world traveler and enjoyed spending time in Northern Wisconsin. Bernita was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She also enjoyed golf and casino trips.
She is survived by her faithful companion, Farve; numerous cousins, aunt, Ella Demus, uncle, John Hanson and many close and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Terry.
Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bernita's name to the Rockford Rescue Mission. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019