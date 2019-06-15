|
|
Bert Nelson 1928—2019
Bert Nelson, 90, of Rockford, formerly of Chicago and Libertyville, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1928 in Chicago to John and Daga (Johanson) Nelson. Bert married Rogene Bragg on August 5, 1961. Bert was a graduate of Northwestern University. His entire work career was in Chicago with several brokerage firms.
Survivors include his wife, Rogene; children, John (Susan), Timothy (Kathleen), Stephen (Sharon), Kristin Nelson; 8 grandchildren; and brother, David Nelson. Predeceased by parents; sister, Virginia Loren; and brother, Rev. Dr. Daniel Nelson. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Fairhaven and Northern Illinois Hospice for their care and support during Bert's illness.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford, IL 61114 with Pastor Chuck Rife officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial gits can be made to Fairhaven Retirement Center or First Free Church Missions. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019