Bertha Bell
1931 - 2020
Bertha Lee Bell, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 11, 2020. She was born August 14, 1931 in Bourbon, MS the daughter Darius and Elizabeth Henry. Bertha lived in Rockford 64 years coming from Chicago. She married Willie Bell, July 7, 1956. He preceded her in death. Bertha was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church serving as an Usher, and in the Lydians. She was a avid golfer. Bertha was a member of the Rockford Sportsman Golf Association, NAACP and Jefferson Horton American Legion Auxiliary Post 340. She graduated from Yazoo City Training school and attended Rockford College.
Bertha leaves to cherish many loving memories, her son, Leonard Bell; two daughters, Patricia (Freddie) Carter and Corlis Berchiolly; 11 grandchildren; and many great and geat great grandchildren; four sisters, Laura Johnson, Doris (John) Young, Ruth Williams and Bessie Brown; brothers, Lawrence Henry, Curtis Bush, Samuel (Sharon) Henry, Richard ( Debra ) Henry and James (Janette) Henry; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, grandson, Logan Bell and brothers, Alvin and Onesimus Henry.
Moving visitation will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services will be held 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
NOV
23
Service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
November 20, 2020
Love you Grandma!
My Grandma,
My Grandma was very special to me. I am glad that I got the chance to see her and tell her that I loved her. She always had encouraging words for me every time that I saw her. I feel good that she was proud of the young woman that I've become. May God continue to give our family strength and peace as we reflect on her life.
Renee "Nay Nay Hunter
Grandchild
