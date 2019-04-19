Home

Bertha C. Santini

Bertha C. Santini Obituary
Bertha C. Santini 1928—2019
Bertha C. Santini, 90, of Rockford passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born October 21, 1928, in Sacramento, California, the daughter of Anthony and Rose (Pumilia) Cascio. Bertha married Veto A. Santini on October 25, 1934, in Rockford. Bertha was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church.
Survived by her son, Anthony D. (Cyndi) Santini; siblings, Vito Cascio, Josephine Matthews and Mary Angileri and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Rose, husband, Veto A. Santini, son, Veto J. Santini, daughter, Rosalind Santini and sister, Angela Eklund.
Funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
