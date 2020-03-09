|
|
Bertha E. Edwards 1937—2020
Bertha E. Edwards, 82, passed away on March 6, 2020. Born March 13, 1937 in Rockford, IL daughter of Peter and Mary (Abate) Maggio. She graduated from West High School in 1955. She retired from Rockford Products in 2000. Bertha took pride in her house, caring for it and decorating for the holidays. She also enjoyed cooking and listening to music. Most of all, she loved her family, spending time with them and watching them grow. She will be missed by those who loved her the most, her children Steve, Peter (Penny), and Scott Edwards; her grandchildren Morgan, McKenzie, Vaughan, Ryan, Michael (Chelsey) and Trishia (Matt); her great grandchildren Charlotte and Layla; sister in law Sherry and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her parents and her siblings Pauline (Sam) Pumilia, John, Alex (Tony), and Louis (Sherry) Maggio. Funeral Mass for Bertha will take place March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1010 Ferguson Street, Rockford Illinois. There will be an hour visitation before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be made to the family to be established at a later date. To send online condolences and view the full obituary, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020