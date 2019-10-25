|
|
Bertil C. Nyman 1940—2019
Bertil C. Nyman, 79, of Rockford, passed away October 23, 2019 in his home. Born in Rockford on October 13, 1940 to Carl and Ingeborg Nyman. Bert graduated from East High School and Northwestern University. He taught marketing at several colleges, University of Nebraska, University of South Dakota, Simpson College, Iowa State University and Drake University. He taught in the Graduate program at Rockford College for 27 years, retiring in 2008. Bert and Amy Utting were married in 1963. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he served on the council. Bert was a huge Cubs fan and was very proud of his Swedish heritage. He attended Swedish Institute in the summer at Augustana College to learn about the culture. Also a member of SABR (Society for American Baseball Research) since 1974. Survived by his wife, Pastor Amy Nyman; son Eric Nyman; and many cousins. Predeceased by his son, Carl (2001).
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas. Visitation will be on Monday October 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019