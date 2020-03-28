|
Bertil "Bert" Robert Johnson 1927—2020
Bertil "Bert" Robert Johnson, 92, lifelong Rockford resident died on March 26, 2020. Born July 10, 1927 in Rockford. Son of Carl Walfred and Vera Sofia (Amloh) Johnson. Graduate of Rockford East High School, class of 1945. Bert served in the United States Navy and was an active member of the Navy Club. United in marriage to Svea "Lola" Viola Olofson on February 16, 1951 in Rockford. Bert retired from Sundstrand, where he was employed as a Tool Engineer for 39 years. He was an avid golfer and member of Alpine Lutheran Church. Bert had a warm, outgoing personality and never met a stranger. He was a devoted husband and great father. Survived by his wife, Lola of Rockford; children, Gail (Dan) McConnell of Rockford, Neal (Peggy) Johnson of Cedar Rapids, IA, Todd (Lori) Johnson of Rockford, Lane (Linda) Johnson of Rockford; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lennart Johnson and sister, Lillian Hagen. A celebration of Bert's life will be held in the coming weeks, additional service details will be published in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to the Rockford Park District Foundation, 401 South Main St. Rockford, 61101. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020