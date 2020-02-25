|
|
Bessie (Bess) Marie Valenti 1922—2020
Loving wife, Beloved Mom, Nana, and Big Nana departed life on February 23, 2020 at the age of 97. Born June 30, 1922 in Rockford, daughter of Lorenzo and Josephine (Russo) Buttice, she married Walter J. Valenti on February 9, 1947 at St. Anthony Church. They were together for 67 years.
Graduating from St. Anthony School (class of 1937), Bess spent her entire life in Rockford, working at Nelson Knitting Company and Rockford Board of Education for 23 years, retiring in 1984. She loved cooking, baking, and family gatherings and was a great organizer of everything. Bess and Walt traveled the country on bus tours with family and friends for 15 years after they retired. She loved reading, playing cards (500), table games, bingo, puzzles, word searches, and casino gambling.
She was a member of St Anthony Church and St. Anthony's Alter and Rosary Society, Young Seniors (one of the founders), National Catholic Society of Foresters Court 874, Catholic Women's League, and AFSCME Union. She did not want to miss any event or activity.
Survivors include: son, David (Margo) Valenti, daughters JoAnn Pazera, Diane (Mike) Cascio, grandchildren Jeff (Heather) Pazera, Nicholas and Paul Valenti, Andrea (Chad) Eschen, and Matthew Cascio, great-grandchildren Ava Pazera, and Ashlee and Zach Jarvi, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by parents, husband Walt, sisters Josephine LaFasto, Ann Merlo, Angela Ciulla, and Lillian Borgetti.
Special thanks to the residents and staff at the Grand Victorian of Rockford where Bess spent 4½ wonderful and fulfilling years, Sister Angelica OSF Hospice, and the staff at St. Anne Center. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.
Funeral Mass at 10am Saturday February 29, 2020 in St Anthony Church 1010 Ferguson Street with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation from 4pm until 7pm on Friday February 28 in Tony Gasparini Funeral Chapels 6825 Weaver Road, Rockford. Visitation also from 9am until 9:45 Saturday in the church. Express online condolences at tonygasparinifunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020