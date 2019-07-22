|
|
Bessie P. Phillips 1942—2019
Bessie P. Phillips, 77, of Rockford passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 with family by her side. Bessie was born on February 11, 1942 in Mountain View, MO; daughter of James Jesse Fisher and Virginia M. Conitz. She married Bobby G. Phillips and he preceded her in death. Bessie loved gardening and sitting on a crate and pulling weeds. She liked attending bonfires, she loved her kids and loved being around all her family. Bessie is survived by her son James R. Poe; daughters Janet Poe and Teresa Poe; granddaughter Kayla Poshka; brother Edwin LeRoy Fisher; sisters Della Mae Fisher, Elsie Patterson and Donna Thomas. Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Robert E. Poe, brother James Fisher, sisters Joyce Banks and JoAnn Blackey.
Service to celebrate Bessie's life will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Advantage Funeral Home 7000 West State Street in Rockford; visitation for Bessie will be from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Willwood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 22 to July 24, 2019