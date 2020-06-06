Beth Kay Poole 1941—2020
Beth Kay Poole, 79, of Roscoe, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her daughter's home in Belvidere. Born February 2, 1941 in Rockford, she was the daughter of Edward Joseph Wilcox and Maxine Olivia Aprea Jamieson. She graduated from Hononegah High School in 1959. She had further education at the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Business and graduated with a three-year degree of Credit Union Management in 1996. She worked at Sundstrand in the 1970s – 1980s, the Winnebago Schools Credit Union until 1999 and finished her career as a secretary at the Roscoe Police Department retiring at the age of 77 in December of 2018. Beth enjoyed painting ceramics, knitting, reading and working crossword puzzles.
Survivors include daughters, Luana (Mark) Olsen of Minden, NV, Katharine (Scott) Groom of Belvidere; grandchildren, Jessica (Larry) Saxon of Poplar Grove, Jacob Groom of Roscoe, Peter Groom of Belvidere, Dane Olsen of Reno, NV, Amy Olsen of Reno, NV; 2 great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren; brother, Bruce Edward Wilcox of San Antonio, TX; cousins, Bonnie (Glenn) Currier of NV, Berniel (Lenny) Williams of CA; and niece, Melissa Wilcox of Midland, TX.
Walk-through visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe. Private family services are to be held. Private burial in Roscoe Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Greg Lindmark Foundation, P.O. Box 91 Roscoe, Illinois 61073. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Beth Kay Poole, 79, of Roscoe, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her daughter's home in Belvidere. Born February 2, 1941 in Rockford, she was the daughter of Edward Joseph Wilcox and Maxine Olivia Aprea Jamieson. She graduated from Hononegah High School in 1959. She had further education at the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Business and graduated with a three-year degree of Credit Union Management in 1996. She worked at Sundstrand in the 1970s – 1980s, the Winnebago Schools Credit Union until 1999 and finished her career as a secretary at the Roscoe Police Department retiring at the age of 77 in December of 2018. Beth enjoyed painting ceramics, knitting, reading and working crossword puzzles.
Survivors include daughters, Luana (Mark) Olsen of Minden, NV, Katharine (Scott) Groom of Belvidere; grandchildren, Jessica (Larry) Saxon of Poplar Grove, Jacob Groom of Roscoe, Peter Groom of Belvidere, Dane Olsen of Reno, NV, Amy Olsen of Reno, NV; 2 great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren; brother, Bruce Edward Wilcox of San Antonio, TX; cousins, Bonnie (Glenn) Currier of NV, Berniel (Lenny) Williams of CA; and niece, Melissa Wilcox of Midland, TX.
Walk-through visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe. Private family services are to be held. Private burial in Roscoe Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Greg Lindmark Foundation, P.O. Box 91 Roscoe, Illinois 61073. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.