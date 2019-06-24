Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Creekwood Baptist Church
7281 Olde Creek Road
Rockford, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Creekwood Baptist Church
7281 Olde Creek Road
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bethany Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bethany L. (Jamieson) Nelson


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bethany L. (Jamieson) Nelson Obituary
Bethany L. (Jamieson) Nelson 1941—2019
Bethany L. (Jamieson) Nelson, age 77 died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Beth is survived by her husband of 59 years, David Elmer Nelson; daughters, Connie (John) Giblin and Teresa (Joe) Buehler; grandchildren, Bill (Katie) Giblin and Erin (Keith) Menge; five great-grandchildren, Brennen, Kera, Ryleigh, Carter and Paisley. She is predeceased by her parents, Gladys (Joe) DeSonia and Robert (Eunice) Jamieson; brother, Tom Jamieson and two grandsons, James Cucovatz and Andrew Giblin.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, June 27th at Creekwood Baptist Church, 7281 Olde Creek Road, Rockford with Pastor Darren Loeppky officiating. Visitation is 9:30am until time of service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. View full obituary at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.