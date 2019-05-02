|
|
Bette J. Carter 1941—2019
Bette J. Carter, 78, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 in Mercy Health Hospital, Rockford, IL. She was born March 5, 1941 to Ray and Mae Olmstead. Bette married Thomas Carter on April 9, 1960 in Poplar Grove, IL. She lived most of her life in Roscoe, IL eventually moving to Caledonia, IL. Bette worked for Berol in Rockford, IL for 17 years retiring in 1997. She spent the last two years as a resident of Independence Village in Rockford, IL. This is where she spent much of her time volunteering, playing cards and winning at bingo!
Survivors include her son, Douglas G. Carter; grandson, Bradley (Trisha) Carter; great grandson, Witt Carter; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband, Thomas; and sisters, Bev, and Bobby.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with Chaplin Harold Danger officiating. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 2 to May 4, 2019