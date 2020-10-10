Betty A Kennedy 1962—2020
Betty Ann Kennedy, 57, of Winnebago, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 8, 2020. Born December 8, 1962 in Rockford. Daughter of Terrell and Stella "Josie" (Battig) Quillen. United in marriage to David A. Kennedy on May 29, 1995. He predeceased her July 23, 2013. Betty worked as a cashier at Winnebago High School for many years. When Betty was younger she loved riding skate boards that transitioned into riding motorcycles. Betty loved collecting Betty Boop and Koala bears, going to Chicago Bears games and above all anytime spent with her family or friends especially her granddaughter was what she loved to do. She was a lifelong member of Lincolnwood Baptist Church where she was very active helping whenever she could. Survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Nicholas) Kohl, Sarah (Ben) Harshman; grandchildren, Kailey Bramble, Jacob Harshman, Andrew Harshman, Connor Harshman; father, Terrell "Terry" (Stella) Quillen; special dog, Nacho; siblings, Barb Guntermann, Windy (Michael) Ballard, Terri "Angel" (Don) Bristol, Joseph "JT" (Rhey-Ann) Quillen; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Sabrina (Todd) Bridges and Ron (Angie) Toot. Predeceased by her mother, Stella "Josie" Quillen; spouse, David Kennedy; uncle, Chuck Battig; brother-in-law, Todd Broomfield. Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 at Lincolnwood Baptist Church, 705 N. Springfield Ave, Rockford. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial following in Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Betty's name to your favorite charity
. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com