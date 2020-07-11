Betty Ann Brown 1935—2020
Betty A. Brown, 85, lifelong Rockford resident, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. Born January 31, 1935, daughter of Peter and Elsie Krause Vincer. Married Kenneth Brown on October 30, 1954. He died on November 12, 2012. Employed by Anderson Packaging for several years and previously had been employed by Quaker Oats. Long time member of Cathedral of St. Peter and was also a member of the Verdi and Lombardi Clubs. She was a very accomplished artist, working mostly in oils and charcoal.
Betty was a petite, vibrant and stylish woman who loved to dance. She was quite the social butterfly with an unending jest for life. Her positive attitude and ability to be bionic kept her energy level even with that of the energizer bunny. She was a welcoming hostess to everyone in her home and always enjoyed sharing a glass of wine.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna (Rob) Kessler; son, Mark (Tsui-Ying) Brown; grandchildren, Chad (Kristin) Read, Khris (Hillary) Kessler, Kelly (Kelly) Noack, Ryan Kessler, Andrea Brown and Shawn Brown; great-grandchildren, Rylee Noack, Avree Read, Michael Noack, Ella Kessler, Caleb Kessler, Anden Read, Kaiden Kessler, Sophie Noack, Grayson Kessler; brother, Ron (Shirley) Vincer and numerous nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her parents, daughter, Cerise Read Heitz, son-in-law, Alan Read and brother, Duane Vincer.
A Memorial Mass is being planned for Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Cathedral of St. Peter with Rev. Paul White officiating. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family was assisted by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Cathedral of St. Peter or OSF St. Anthony Hospice. Send condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com
.