|
|
Betty Barnes 1918—2019
Betty Barnes, 101, died Friday, December 20, 2019 in Rochelle. Betty was born on May 25, 1918 in Princeton, Illinois, the daughter of Clifford H. and Della Mae (Asche) Allen. She graduated from Rochelle Township High School in 1936 and then from Northern Illinois State Teacher's College. Betty taught in a one room school near Rochelle before marrying Floyd "Barney" Barnes on August 10, 1940 in Rochelle.
She was active in Camp Fire Girls and served on the National Board of Directors, Rochelle Women's Club, a 52 year member of the Daughters of American Colonists - Robert Hempstead Chapter, Rockford and a member at the Rochelle United Methodist Church. Betty and Floyd were founding members of the Flagg Township Historical Society and the museum. In 1976, Betty and Floyd received the "Man of the Year Award", which is now called the "Community Leader Award". Betty was an amateur ham radio operator, "K9YFY".
Betty is survived by her two daughters: Rebecca (Charles) Barry of North Haverhill, NH and Susan Engebretson of Rockford, IL; one granddaughter, Rebecca Engebretson of Rockford, IL; five great grandchildren: Zaih, Amiah, Gabby, Athena and Mahalia "Lola". She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; and dear friends, Everett and Luella Cooley. The family would like to thank Dr. Popp, her devoted caregiver, Svitlana and dear family friend, Esther Schippers.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle. Memorials may be made in Betty's memory to the Flagg Township Historical Society or the Rochelle United Methodist Church. For the full obituary or to sign the guest book, visit www.ungerhorner.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019