Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty D. Blake


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty D. Blake Obituary
Betty D. Blake 1932—2019
Betty D. Blake, 87, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Betty was born February 23, 1932 in Nashwauk, MN the daughter of William and Ellen (Johnson) Bankord. Betty spent her childhood years in Pengilly, MN where she graduated from high school. She married Kenneth Schrader on October 29, 1952 and following his death, she married Dale Blake on May 2, 1991. Betty spent her working career in the medical field and retired from Dr. Richard F. Yee, MD's office after ten years of service.
Betty is loved and will be missed by her children, Denny Schrader and Debbie Reints both of Belvidere; grandchildren, Shannon (Courtney) Schrader, Holly Lyman, Geoff (Keli) Reints, Jennifer (Jon) Schrader; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie and brother, Larry. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, siblings, Hazel, Beatrice, Howard, Aiden, Beverly, Willie, Gordon and Gene; son in-law, Gary Reints and daughter in-law Karen Schrader.
Memorial gathering will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 in Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL with Memorial services held at 2:00 p.m., after which burial of Betty's cremated body will be at Highland Garden of Memories. Memorials in Betty's name can be given in care of her family. To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now