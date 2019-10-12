|
Betty D. Blake 1932—2019
Betty D. Blake, 87, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Betty was born February 23, 1932 in Nashwauk, MN the daughter of William and Ellen (Johnson) Bankord. Betty spent her childhood years in Pengilly, MN where she graduated from high school. She married Kenneth Schrader on October 29, 1952 and following his death, she married Dale Blake on May 2, 1991. Betty spent her working career in the medical field and retired from Dr. Richard F. Yee, MD's office after ten years of service.
Betty is loved and will be missed by her children, Denny Schrader and Debbie Reints both of Belvidere; grandchildren, Shannon (Courtney) Schrader, Holly Lyman, Geoff (Keli) Reints, Jennifer (Jon) Schrader; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie and brother, Larry. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, siblings, Hazel, Beatrice, Howard, Aiden, Beverly, Willie, Gordon and Gene; son in-law, Gary Reints and daughter in-law Karen Schrader.
Memorial gathering will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 in Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL with Memorial services held at 2:00 p.m., after which burial of Betty's cremated body will be at Highland Garden of Memories. Memorials in Betty's name can be given in care of her family. To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019