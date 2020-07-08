1/1
Betty Harris
1947 - 2020
Betty Harris, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 1, 2020. She was born March 19, 1947 in Ripley, TN the daughter of Fred Sr. and Lorine Harris. Betty lived in Rockford 57 years coming from Ripley, TN. She was employed as a machine operator 29 years by Warner Lambert Company before retiring. Betty was a former member of Bethel Baptist Church. She graduated from East High School.
Betty leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter Heather Harris; three grandchildren and one great grandson; brother, Fred Jr. ( Barbara) Harris; four sisters, Arnette (John) Brent, Yvonne Muhammad, Burnette (George) Shivers, Robin Harris and special sister, Diane Cossey; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including her goddaughters, Shelly and Kita Latchison.
She was predeceased by her parents, three sisters, Minnie Hunter, Ardelia Martin and Annette Smith and aunt Ruth Norvell.
Moving visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 am. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Private services will be held at 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
JUL
11
Service
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
