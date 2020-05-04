|
|
Betty (Penny) Hogfeldt 1927—2020
On May 1, 2020, Betty Ellen (Penny) Hogfeldt passed away at the age of 92 at Prairie Home Assisted Living in Menasha, WI. Betty was born on August 19, 1927 to Henry and Edith (Johnson) Luckow in Belvidere, Illinois. She grew up in Belvidere along with her eight siblings. She graduated from Belvidere High in 1945. Penny married John Robert (Bob) Hogfeldt on September 4, 1947 in Belvidere, IL. They settled in Rockford, Illinois, where they raised three children, Jay, Judy, and Jill.
Penny worked alongside her husband as head bookkeeper at Commercial Mortgage & Finance Co. in Rockford. She enjoyed interacting with customers and coworkers and was known for treating people with compassion. She was a member of Bethesda Covenant Church in Rockford and the Moose Club in Belvidere.
Penny and Bob enjoyed many summer vacations with family and friends at Stormy Lake, Wisconsin, and shared time together at their condo at The Dells. They enjoyed trips to Florida, Mexico, Costa Rica, Hawaii, and Tahiti. Penny was an expert cook. When her children packed up her house, they discovered hundreds of cookbooks stashed in every drawer and closet.
Penny's husband Bob passed away in 2013 shortly after the couple became residents of Prairie Home. Penny continued her residence there with her daughter Jill living nearby.
Penny (Betty) is survived by her son, Jay Hogfeldt (Cindy) of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; her daughter Judy Hogfeldt of Homer Glen, Illinois; and her daughter Jill Edwards (John) of Appleton, Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Falkenstein, Bonnie Shattuck, and Peggy Wolf, all of Belvidere, Illinois.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Edith Luckow, sisters Sheryl (died in infancy), Donna Whalen and Lorraine McKissick, and brothers Lloyd Luckow, Kenny Luckow, and Gordon Luckow.
The family wishes to thank all the amazing caregivers at Prairie Home Assisted Living, and ThedaCare at Home Hospice who took care of Penny throughout her seven-year stay.
Due to Covid-19, Penny's memorial service in Menasha must be private, but will be live-streamed from Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel at 1:00 on May 7th. A recording will be available on the website www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation in mom's name to Alzheimer's research at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation or to your local Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020