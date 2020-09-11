Betty J. Hayes 1926—2020
Betty Hayes, 94, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Crimson Pointe Senior Living. Born June 19, 1926, in Rockford, the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Knoup) Zipse. Married Robert D. Hayes on July 15, 1946. Formerly employed by Sunny's Diner and Amerock Corporation. Member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Survivors include sons, Michael (Pat) Hayes and Mark (Denise Boxleitner) Hayes; grandchildren, Christopher (Kellie) Hayes, Kelli (Brian) Veitch, and Thomas (Tia) Hayes; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and canine companion, Coco. Predeceased by parents and husband.
Service at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane. Private burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Monmouth. Visitation 1:00 PM to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Noah's Ark or Mercy Home
Hospice. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com
.