1/
Betty J. Hayes
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Hayes 1926—2020
Betty Hayes, 94, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Crimson Pointe Senior Living. Born June 19, 1926, in Rockford, the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Knoup) Zipse. Married Robert D. Hayes on July 15, 1946. Formerly employed by Sunny's Diner and Amerock Corporation. Member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Survivors include sons, Michael (Pat) Hayes and Mark (Denise Boxleitner) Hayes; grandchildren, Christopher (Kellie) Hayes, Kelli (Brian) Veitch, and Thomas (Tia) Hayes; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and canine companion, Coco. Predeceased by parents and husband.
Service at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane. Private burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Monmouth. Visitation 1:00 PM to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Noah's Ark or Mercy Home Hospice. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
02:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved