Betty J. Lied 1930—2020
Betty J. Lied, 89, of Machesney Park, passed away, peacefully on Monday August 24, 2020 with family by her side. She fought a valiant battle with MDS/leukemia. Betty was born to Vilas and Lillian (Pash) Holman on December 23, 1930 in Freeport. She attended schools in Cedarville and Orangeville. On July 11, 1948 she married the love of her life, Wayne Lied in Orangeville. Her nieces and nephews were all her children. Betty was a homemaker, and she loved flower gardening, working in her meticulous yard, and riding her lawn tractor up through last year. She loved camping with family and friends, and adored her dog, Polly. Betty was a woman of strong faith and faithful in prayer and is looking forward to her heavenly home. She dearly loved her family and all her special nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was truly the matriarch of the family. There were not many strangers to her, and she had very special neighbors, Tom and Rhonda, who were so good to her. Betty is survived by her sister, Joyce Remmers; brother, John Holman; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne; brother, Richard Holman; sister, Sally Schamberger; brothers-in-law, Donald Remmers, Allen Schamberger; and mother and father-in-law, Frank and Sadie Lied. Betty deeply appreciated all the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses at Swedish American Hospital and Cancer Center. Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for family only at Oakland Mausoleum. Rev. Kurt Strong will officiate. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. A memorial has been established for Rockford Rescue Mission & Walter Lawson Children's Home in Rockford. Please sign Mrs. Lied's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com