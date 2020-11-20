Betty J. Morton 1926—2020
Betty J. Morton, 94, of Byron, formerly of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born October 6, 1926, in Rockford, the daughter of Ulysses F. and Bethenia (Humphrey) Warren. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1944. Betty married Lloyd A. Morton on December 16, 1950 in Rockford. He predeceased her on December 25, 2005. She worked for Rockford Drop Forge Company, Sundstrand – Hydraulic Division, and Northwest Bank as a teller for 17 ½ years before retiring in 1992. Betty was a member of River Valley Community Church where she was part of the Women's Group. She was also a member of the Southeast Senior Center. Survived by her daughter, Lisa (Morton) Besefske of Belvidere; son Jeff (Margaret) Morton of Rockford; granddaughter, Katie Morton; sister-in-law, Nathalie Morton; nephews, Larry (Martha) Woodworth, Warren (PJ) Woodworth, David (Carol) Morton, and Richard (Kathy) Morton; nieces, Nancy Westbrook and Kathy (Ken) Mitchell; and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Also predeceased by her parents; and sister, Marjorie Woodworth.
Private family services will be held. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com
.