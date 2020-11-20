1/1
Betty J. Morton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Morton 1926—2020
Betty J. Morton, 94, of Byron, formerly of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born October 6, 1926, in Rockford, the daughter of Ulysses F. and Bethenia (Humphrey) Warren. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1944. Betty married Lloyd A. Morton on December 16, 1950 in Rockford. He predeceased her on December 25, 2005. She worked for Rockford Drop Forge Company, Sundstrand – Hydraulic Division, and Northwest Bank as a teller for 17 ½ years before retiring in 1992. Betty was a member of River Valley Community Church where she was part of the Women's Group. She was also a member of the Southeast Senior Center. Survived by her daughter, Lisa (Morton) Besefske of Belvidere; son Jeff (Margaret) Morton of Rockford; granddaughter, Katie Morton; sister-in-law, Nathalie Morton; nephews, Larry (Martha) Woodworth, Warren (PJ) Woodworth, David (Carol) Morton, and Richard (Kathy) Morton; nieces, Nancy Westbrook and Kathy (Ken) Mitchell; and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Also predeceased by her parents; and sister, Marjorie Woodworth.
Private family services will be held. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved