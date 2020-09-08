Betty J. Smith 1937—2020PendingBetty J. Smith, 83, passed away at 2:30 am on Wednesday, September 2nd . She was born in Kings Mountain, KY on June 14, 1937 and moved to Rockford in 1955. Betty married the love of her life James L. "Jimmy" Smith on August 9,1969 and just recently celebrated their 51 years of marriage together. Betty was employed as an Administrative Secretary for Fenner Stone Inc. (Stone Hydraulics), a position she retired from. After retirement from Fenner Stone, Betty joined her husband Jim at Park Lanes Bowling Center helping with several office duties at the time.Betty enjoyed spending time with the family, especially the cookouts by the pool, shopping and having lunch with her grandchildren and following the grandchildren in their many sports endeavors! Some of her most cherished times were traveling the country with Jimmy during their trips to Arizona and the Gulf Coast. She was a big Kentucky Wildcat Basketball "Big Blue Nation" fan and loved watching the "SEC" conference each year during the March Madness tournament.Betty is survived by her husband Jimmy; daughter, Sandy (Kurt) Stellern of Roscoe; son, Brad (Kristine) Reed of Tarpon Springs, FL; stepdaughters, Lynnette (Kurt) Roemer of Glenview and Lisa (Chris) Tyran of Chattaroy,WA; and sister, Roberta (Gary) Swinney of Machesney Park. She is also survived by her legacy of love, her grandchildren, Tricia (Adam Chappell) Stellern, Lindsey (Luke) Butz, Ashley Reed, Taylor Reed, Abby Reed, Allie Roemer, Melissa Roemer and Kurt Roemer Jr., 2nd Lt. Joe Tyran, Natalie Tyran, Josh Lundholm and Elizabeth (Ryan) Shadis. In addition, Betty is survived by her great grandchildren, Emma Stellern, Maggie Chappell, Alivia Butz, Lukey Butz, Macy Butz, Sadie Butz and Aubree Webster; sisters-in-law, Joyce Harvey & Phyllis Brown. We will always and forever carry her in our hearts.She was predeceased by her parents; son, Jeff Reed; infant son; granddaughter, Amanda Reed; brothers Henry Brown & E.W. Brown Jr.; sisters, Alma Wall, Pauline Deery & infant sister, Grace; mother-in-law Maggie Burgert; brother-in-law, Joe Smith.The Family will hold a private service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11th at Delehanty Funeral Home with a public Celebration of Life planned for a later date. We hope that all our friends understand the COVID situation that we are currently challenged with and if you have an interest in streaming the service it will be available on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carpenters Place 1149 Railroad Ave., Rockford, 61104, or Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, 61102 would be appreciated.