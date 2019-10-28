|
|
Betty J. Vick 1935—2019
Betty J. Vick, 84, Rockford passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in Menomonee Falls, WI. Service to celebrate Betty's life will be 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park; visitation for Betty will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019