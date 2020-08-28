Betty Jane Ellen Todora 1924—2020
Betty Jane Ellen Todora, 96, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born January 12, 1924, in Rockford, the daughter of Gust H. Anderson and Eva England - Weckesser. Betty married Nat Todora on February 22, 1941 in Dubuque, IA. He predeceased her on June 11, 2008. She worked for as a Real Estate Broker for over 40 years. She loved getting her hair done even up until the week before her death and she always had her lipstick on. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family was everything. She is survived by her children, Sharon (Stephen) Moore of Effingham, IL, Daniel (Nancy) Todora of Rockton, IL and Diane (James) Bove of Rockford, IL; grandchildren, Scott (Deborah) Moore, Shawn (Karianne) Moore, Stephanie Moore, Anthony (Kristin) Todora, Christina Todora, Andrea (Paul) Torres, and Michael (Mary) Bove; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by her parents; and step-father, Irv Weckesser.
Due to COVID 19 there will be a private immediate family service held at Owen Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable gifts may be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com
